At the age of 19, he was a cocaine dealer with a gun in his car boot, but suddenly his world has come crumbling down around him.

As a dealer’s drugs business came falling down around him, a revolver and £7,000 worth of drugs, including “high purity cocaine,” were recovered from his car and residence.

Kyle Arathoon, 19, has been apprehended after a CCTV operation and damaging text conversations assisted in catching the Ellesmere Port drug dealer.

When police stormed the teenager’s home in Richard Court, he was at home.

After a guy was stabbed outside her house, a woman was arrested for street knifing.

During the swoop on Friday, April 9, officers discovered “around £5,000 worth of high purity cocaine,” as well as ketamine and cannabis in the premises.

Cannabis and “a small handgun that fires blanks and irritant gas cartridges” were discovered in the boot of his Volvo S60 automobile parked outside, according to Cheshire Police.

Arathoon was seen accessing the car’s boot in the days preceding up to the raid, according to surveillance footage.

All of the substances they seized have a total estimated street value of up to £7,065.

Arathoon was detained, however he refused to answer questions while in custody, according to Cheshire Police.

According to a spokeswoman, “However, as soon as the case went to a crown court, he pled guilty to seven charges after being presented with the severity of the evidence against him, which included messages pertaining to drug sales on his phone that investigators recovered during the search.

“At Chester Crown Court on Thursday 20 May, Arathoon acknowledged to being involved in the supply of class A narcotics cocaine and class B drugs ketamine and cannabis.

“He also admitted to possessing the three prohibited narcotics with the purpose to supply them, as well as possessing a Section 5 firearm.”

On Monday, Arathoon appeared in court to be sentenced.

He was sentenced to four years and three months in prison.

Detective Sergeant Graeme Carvell, who led the investigation into Arathoon’s crimes at Ellesmere Port Local Policing Unit (LPU), said: “The warrant we executed on Friday 9 April came on the back of intelligence we had gathered regarding the supply of illegal drugs in the town.

“The warrant resulted in the seizure of a significant amount of drugs and an illegal weapon.

“We seized high purity cocaine worth up to £4,910 and ketamine worth up to.