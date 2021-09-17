At the age of 19, a Liverpool youngster built one of the region’s largest HVAC companies.

Everkool, an air conditioning, refrigeration, and ventilation (HVAC) company created and run by local entrepreneur Craig Greenwood, is one of the region’s most successful businesses in recent years.

The company is honored to be a sponsor of the Echo Awards 2021’s Young Personality of the Year category, which aims to recognize outstanding achievement by individuals from across the region.

Craig founded Everkool in 2007, when he was 19 years old, with no formal degrees, only a strong work ethic and a lot of ideas.

In 2021, Craig leads a collection of local firms, supports a variety of wonderful initiatives, and is a serial award winner, having won a number of individual and corporate honors, including Young Business Person of the Year at the Washington Newsday Business Awards 2021.

Everkool has continuously grown its business, client base, and engineering staff year after year since 2007.

The company takes pleasure in having built and maintained a large, diverse client base, primarily in the north west, by providing a core range of services that include air conditioning, ventilation, and refrigeration equipment installation, periodic servicing, repair, and responsive maintenance.

Regardless of the client or service, Everkool provides the same dependable, high-quality, IS09001-accredited service that has earned the company its great reputation.

Strong ties with its partners and a commitment to providing exceptional service guarantee that the team spends time learning every detail about the equipment they specify, install, service, and maintain, as well as the latest emerging and energy-efficient technology.

With its two primary equipment suppliers, Everkool is honored to be a Daikin D1 and Mitsubishi Business Solution Partner. The Everkool team uses this technical understanding and knowledge to constantly offer value to its clients and, when possible, uncover ways to improve efficiency and cut costs.

It is not only about what it does, but also about how it does it.

Everkool understands the value of reinvesting in our communities.

Everkool is committed to giving, as well as sponsoring Kirkdale ABC, where Craig boxed for many years, and local football teams Croxteth Tigers and Litherland Remyca. “The summary has come to an end.”