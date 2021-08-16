At the Afghan border, the Taliban are said to be holding 500 tons of UN food aid.

According to the Associated Press, the Taliban is purportedly holding over 500 tons of humanitarian aid, which the UN’s World Food Program claims is blocked at the Afghan border.

The United States’ Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield asked that the aid be allowed in, and the United Nations Security Council issued a statement calling for quick access for UN and other humanitarian personnel to distribute aid, “including across war lines.”

Estonia and Norway wrote the declaration, which demanded a halt to “all abuses and violations” of human rights and international humanitarian law. Thomas-Greenfield also urged the Taliban to allow individuals to safely leave Afghanistan.

“All Afghan nationals and international citizens who desire to leave must be able to do so safely,” Thomas-Greenfield said, adding that the United States vows to be “generous in resettling Afghans” and that “we all need to do more.”

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Following the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan, the United Nations Security Council called for an immediate end to violence and inclusive discussions to build a new Afghan government that includes women on Monday.

The council underscored in its first statement since the Taliban deposed US-backed President Ashraf Ghani, who has since fled Afghanistan, that Afghan land should not be used by the Taliban or any other group to “threaten or attack any country.”

“Urgent talks to overcome the current crisis of authority in the country and to arrive at a peaceful settlement through an Afghan-led, Afghan-owned process of national reconciliation,” the UN’s most powerful body said.

According to the report, a new government must be “unified, inclusive, and representational,” with women having “full, equal, and meaningful participation.”

Antonio Guterres, the United Nations Secretary-General, called for an immediate end to the violence and asked the international community to work together to guarantee that all Afghans’ human rights are respected. He said he was “particularly concerned” by reports of “increasing human rights violations against Afghanistan’s women and girls, who fear a return to the country’s “darkest days,” when the Taliban ruled and barred girls from receiving an education and imposed draconian measures on women in the 1990s.

“The world is watching events unfold in Afghanistan with a heavy heart and grave concern about the future,” Guterres said. This is a condensed version of the information.