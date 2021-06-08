At Stormont, Edwin Poots is expected to introduce a new ministerial team.

Mr Poots is meeting with members of his own party ahead of the announcements on Tuesday.

At this time, the jobs will be defined, and the appointments will be post-dated to take effect later.

Arlene Foster, the current First Minister, has stated that she will step down when Mr Poots selects a new ministerial team.

Mrs Foster, though, will stay on as First Minister to lead a British-Irish Council meeting in her home constituency of Fermanagh on Friday, according to Mr Poots.

Paul Givan, a Lagan Valley MLA, is largely expected to be selected as the new First Minister designate.

The new appointments come at a time when the DUP has been rocked by a slew of resignations.

During a meeting to endorse the new leader’s appointment, the most recent member to quit characterized some members’ “mind-blowing arrogance.”

Glynn Hanna, head of the South Down DUP constituency association and councillor, his daughter Diane Forsythe, association member Richard McKee, and councillor Kathryn Owen all resigned this week.

Roberta McNally, a member of the Upper Bann Association, is the most recent to resign.

Ms McNally refers to scenes at a party Executive meeting last month to approve Mr Poots as leader in her resignation statement posted on social media.

“I witnessed senior members asking people to put their hands down to allow the vote to be open,” she stated, adding that she was present at the meeting.

“Those of us who did raise our hands were clearly being noticed.

“At the meeting, several senior members’ attitude was mind-boggling.

“Until now, I have thoroughly enjoyed my time in the DUP, and it has been a great honor to be chosen to the executive.

“I regret to inform you that I have given notice of my resignation to the chairman of Upper Bann.”

Mr Poots has admitted that the party’s members have been “bruised” as a result of the leadership race.

