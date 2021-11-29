At Starbucks, I tried the Mint Aero-inspired hidden menu drink.

If you watched our “butterbeer” inspired latte video from earlier this year, you may recall me noting that the Mint Aero inspired a drink on the Starbucks Secret Menu.

This is usually served as a Frappuccino, but it’s far too chilly for that right now.

So I altered the recipe a little to make a wonderful, warm version that’s excellent for keeping your hands warm at the Christmas markets or as a treat.

This is the ‘Mint Aero’ hot chocolate; it isn’t an actual drink, but you can taste where the idea came from.

It’s simple to make: simply order a white hot chocolate and top it with peppermint syrup – all hot chocolates come with whipped cream, so you won’t have to pay more for the topping.

Those who are lactose intolerant should be aware that the white chocolate base contains a small quantity of dairy.

You can use any type of milk in your drink; I like soy, but you can use any.

I wouldn’t advocate using coconut milk or a nut blend with this drink because it can change the flavor and altogether change the drink.

To create this drink cold, start with a cream-based white mocha Frappuccino and top it off with peppermint syrup and java chips.

This is a drink I don’t consume very often, but when I do, it seems like a special occasion.

Peppermint syrup is available all year, but I associate it with the holidays.

Maybe that’s because the syrup has a candy cane flavor to it.

In any case, this is a fantastic drink for this time of year; have you tried it yet?

