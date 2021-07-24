At St Anne’s, a man drowns in the sea and dies.

After getting into problems in the sea near St Anne’s pier, a 19-year-old guy died.

On Friday, July 23, about 7.20 p.m., emergency personnel were dispatched to the scene after reports of a person drowning.

The man, 19, from Preston, was pulled from the water by HM Coastguard and transferred to Blackpool Victoria Hospital, where he died a short time later.

Three more people were brought to the hospital for treatment of water inhalation.

The man’s family has been notified, and a Lancashire Police spokesperson stated, “Our sympathies are with his loved ones at this time.”

The circumstances surrounding his death are still being investigated, however authorities have verified that it is not being viewed as suspicious at this time.

It comes after one guy died on Tuesday, July 20, after five men got into problems while swimming at Crosby Beach.

Hamza Mansoor, a man in his twenties, was the individual who died as a result of the incident.

Merseyside Police have described a second member in the group as being in a critical but stable condition in hospital.

Anyone who observed the incident is being asked to contact Lancashire Police.

Anyone with information should call 101 or email [email protected] and reference log number 1515 from July 23.