At Speaker’s Corner, a woman was stabbed with a knife.

At Speakers’ Corner in London’s Hyde Park, a woman was stabbed with a knife.

After the attack at the spot where people meet for public talks and debates, the 39-year-old lady was brought to the hospital.

Someone clothed in black approaches a woman wearing a Charlie Hebdo T-shirt, according to footage published on social media.

The woman is then seen being carried into a police van by cops nearby, gripping her right hand close to her body and with what looks to be blood at her temple.

Officers were alerted to complaints of a lady being assaulted on Sunday (July 25) at just after 3.30pm, according to the Metropolitan Police, who described it as a “very traumatic incident” for the victim.

The woman had a minor cut injury to her head, according to a statement, and was treated by the London Ambulance Service before being brought to a hospital in central London.

According to investigators, her injuries are not life-threatening. Nearby, a knife was discovered.

Officers from Westminster are collaborating with officers from the specialist Metropolitan Police squad that patrols the royal parks to investigate and find the perpetrator.

There have been no arrests.

“This was clearly an extremely disturbing incident for the woman involved, and officers spent time with her while she was being treated for her injury to gain an account of what happened,” said Detective Superintendent Alex Bingley of the Central West Command Unit, which oversees policing in Westminster.

In January 2015, Islamic militants attacked the headquarters of the French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo, killing 12 people. A cartoon depicting the Prophet Mohammed was featured in the magazine.