At Seaforth Docks, a worker died after a container accident.

Following the death of a 67-year-old man at Seaforth Docks yesterday, Merseyside Police have confirmed that a joint investigation is now underway (Tuesday).

Just after 2 p.m., emergency personnel arrived, and the man was pronounced dead on the spot.

The individual has been officially recognized, and his family has been notified.

Merseyside Police, The Ports Police, the Marine Accident Investigation Branch, and the Maritime and Coastguard Agency are conducting a combined investigation.

The individual was thought to be a member of the Seatruck Ferries crew.

“Seatruck Ferries regrets to report that a crew member died in an incident during cargo operations on its ro-ro freight ferry, Clipper Pennant, yesterday at Liverpool,” a spokesman told The Washington Newsday.

“The ship is chartered to P&O Ferries, although it is crewed by Seatruck.

“The authorities have been notified, and Seatruck is coordinating with the emergency services to address the problem.

“Our top concern is to assist the crew member’s family, and our sympathies are with them during this difficult time.”

The incident is claimed to have occurred on the estate of the Port of Liverpool.

Peel Ports said it would engage with the appropriate agencies and that no Peel Ports employees or operations were involved in the incident.

“We express our profound condolences to the family and friends saddened by this tragic event,” a Peel Ports representative told The Washington Newsday.

We are all emotionally touched when an event involving someone working for one of the port users occurs since ports are close-knit communities.