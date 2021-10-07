At school, ‘parents’ quarrel, a youngster is bitten by a dog, and a cocaine addict is arrested.

Good evening, here are the most recent headlines from The Washington Newsday for Wednesday, October 6 to keep you informed.

A ‘battle between parents’ broke out outside the gates of a school, prompting police to barricade the entrance.

After a dog assault in a Liverpool park, a young boy was transported to the hospital.

At around 2.45pm on Tuesday, October 5, Merseyside Police were called to The Prescot School on Park Lane after reports of a disturbance.

A confrontation between a group of persons outside the school was confirmed by police, but no injuries were reported.

“We are aware of an incident outside of our school yesterday,” a Prescot School representative said, “but we can say it did not involve any of our pupils.””

Parents were’shouting, threatening, yelling, and cars rushing away’ from the incident, according to one witness, while others saw “six to seven” police cars at the area.

The school has not confirmed that parents were involved in the incident.

Many parents expressed their concerns on Facebook after the incident, with one parent describing the scenario as “unsettling.”

“Picking up my kid from school, it was really frightening seeing all the police vehicles screeching around,” the parent wrote.

“Since they’ve returned, it’s been a complete nightmare, with all of the kids finishing at the same time.”

Another mom claimed that the incident had “traumatized” her child.

The whole story may be found HERE.

After being bitten by a dog in a Liverpool park, a young kid was transported to the hospital.

At around 3.25 p.m. today, emergency services went to Crown Street Park in Edge Hill after a kid was reported to have been bitten by a dog.

Officers and paramedics arrived on the scene to discover a youngster had been bitten, and he was taken to the hospital.

His wounds aren’t thought to be life-threatening.

A 20-year-old Liverpool man was detained on suspicion of Section 3, Possessing a Dangerous Dog Out of Control, by Merseyside Police.

He was apprehended and taken into custody, where he will be interrogated by police.

Officers also seized a dog at the scene.

The whole story may be found HERE.

A cocaine addict was compelled to drive money to Liverpool to pay off a drug debt, and he brought his schoolgirl daughter with him.

James. “The summary has come to an end.”