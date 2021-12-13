At Public Indoor Spaces, Philadelphia will need proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test.

Officials stated Monday that Philadelphians would soon be forced to provide confirmation of COVID-19 immunization or a recent negative test to enter indoor pubs, sporting events, restaurants, and other places.

Starting January 3, both customers and workers will be subject to the rule, although the option for a negative test will only be available for a limited time. People will be able to enter with a negative test from the previous 24 hours for the first two weeks, but confirmation of full immunization will be required from January 17.

According to Public Health Director Cheryl Bettigole, the new measure comes as infection rates in the Pennsylvania city have doubled in recent weeks and hospitalizations have increased by roughly 50%. The requirement, according to Bettigole and Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney, is intended to help prevent further spread of the virus and another indoor dining shutdown as more people stay indoors to avoid the winter weather and prepare for anticipated holiday gatherings.

“I don’t want to close our restaurants or other food-related businesses.” Bettigole stated, “I want them to stay open and function securely.”

Philadelphia joins cities like Los Angeles and San Francisco in imposing such a restriction in the hopes of reducing infection rates nearly two years into the outbreak. Governor Kathy Hochul of New York announced a sweeping measure on Friday that requires all indoor public places to require masks for all or proof of full vaccination, according to WRC-TV in Washington, D.C.

“We shouldn’t have gotten to the point where we’re facing a winter surge, especially with the vaccine at our disposal,” Hochul said. “I share many New Yorkers’ disgust that we’re still dealing with this pandemic.”

The measure will be in effect until January 15, when the state will decide what to do next.

Kenney, a Democrat, said he visited New York two weeks ago and found the standards simple to follow. Since August, eating and other indoor venues have required immunization proof.

“I was in New York two weeks ago and it was not a problem.” Everything went nicely because you brought your ID and vaccination card,” Kenney added. “That’s why we’re doing this: to put an end to the underlying problem.” This is a condensed version of the information.