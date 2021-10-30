At Pride of Britain, Carol Vorderman, Christine McGuinness, and Susanna Reid walked the red carpet.

On the red carpet for the Pride of Britain awards, Carol Vorderman, Holly Willoughby, and Christine McGuinness flaunted their stunning looks.

The annual awards event honoring the nation’s unsung heroes is currently taking place at Grosvenor House in London.

Carol Vorderman, who has hosted the awards for the past 22 years, will be joined by Ashley Banjo, the leader of the dance group Diversity, to present this year’s ceremony.

On the red carpet, the former Countdown host wore a navy blue bandeau gown with a peplum shape and stood with Ashley.

“Ashley is a lovely person, and I’m happy that he’s joining me because he’s been involved for a few years now, and it just feels right,” Carol said before of the ceremony.

“To be a part of the Pride of Britain Awards is an extraordinarily special occasion and show.”

Paddy and Christine McGuinness were among the celebs that attended the event, with Christine dressed in a sequin-encrusted gown.

Maura Higgins, the star of Love Island, wore a 1920s gown that was full of bling and glamour.

Molly-Mae also wore a floor-length cut-out gown with a translucent skirt and plunging neckline to the awards ceremony, and she wasn’t the only Love Island star there.

Holly Willoughby, the host of This Morning, wore a gorgeous gown to the event, which she attended with her mother Linda.

Linda complimented Holly with a dress in a lighter shade embroidered with silver sequins, while Holly posed on the red carpet in a pink off the shoulder floor length dress.

Fans on Instagram were taken aback by Holly’s likeness to her mother, as both of them wore matching eye makeup and red lipstick.

Susanna Reid, who grinned at the photographers ahead of the event, wore an off-the-shoulder dress as well.

The presenter of Good Morning Britain looked lovely in a red satin gown with matching red lipstick and her hair curled down.

Charlotte Hawkins and Alex Beresford of Good Morning Britain were also in attendance at the awards ceremony in London.

Emily Atack, Catherine Tyldesley from Corrie, and Millie Court, the winner of Love Island, were among the other celebrities in attendance.