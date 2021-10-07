At Pier Head, a’space craft’ was sighted in the night sky.

The Doctor Who spaceship was projected across Pier Head tonight, creating a rare and surprising image in the sky over Liverpool.

Passers-by were able to catch a glimpse of the ship in the night sky, and it was no coincidence that the spaceship chose Liverpool as its temporary home.

Our city will be the setting for Series 13 of the show, and viewers will meet new character Dan Lewis, portrayed by John Bishop, as he becomes engaged in the Doctor’s escapades, according to the BBC.

The spaceship projection will be visible until midnight on Pier Head.

The broadcast schedule for Series 13 of Doctor Who will be released in due time.

Doctor Who fans have seen exciting things in the city before, as the Tardis landed at Albert Dock for filming in March.

The time machine and spacecraft used by the Doctor’s many incarnations in their adventures were initially hidden behind the covers of the famous police box, before the covers were removed to expose the time machine and spacecraft used by the Doctor’s many incarnations in their adventures.

Star Jodie Whittaker could be seen at the location, along with John Bishop.

As preparations for the night-time shot were undertaken, John could be seen conversing with passers-by.