At Naturo SuperDog 2021, Pen Farthing’s Nowzad Charity won team prizes.

At the Naturo SuperDog Awards 2021, Pen Farthing’s Nowzad Charity won home the team prize.

Since 2007, Nowzad has provided veterinarian care to Kabul’s stray dog and cat population.

Thousands of canines have been rehomed and reunited with the service people with whom they formed bonds while serving in Afghanistan.

When the Taliban took control of Afghanistan earlier this year, Pen and his animal rescue crew in Kabul were stranded and terrified for their lives.

They were frantic to get out, but Pen was able to board a plane with 200 dogs and cats departing Kabul, and his colleagues followed after at a later date.

Pen Farthing remarked of the team’s departure from Afghanistan, “The squad never wanted to leave Afghanistan and tragically they were forced to.” But to be here today, standing here and receiving an award — I’m speechless.” “I just recall those hundreds of dogs who are still in Afghanistan, and they need aid,” Pen continued. These are all extremely common situations, and I’m reminded of all the dogs we had to leave behind.” Mila Moo, who was saved from probable death five years ago and will appear on the Crufts carpet in 2019 and 2020, and Henry the Hedgehog dog, who works diligently with the British Hedgehog Preservation Society to sniff out hedgehogs and keep them safe, are among those being honored.

This evening, Stacey Dooley, a TV presenter and media personality, hosted the inaugural Naturo SuperDog Awards 2021, a new annual awards ceremony that honors and recognizes the UK’s most extraordinary canines who help enrich our lives and the world we live in today.

TV presenter Matt Johnson, TV and radio presenter Johnny Vaughan, Corrie favourite Lucy Fallon, Love Island Arabella Chi, Strictly Come Dancing pro Karen Hauer, TV veterinarians Dr Scott Miller, Dr James Greenwood, and Rory the Vet, and radio DJ Aimee Vivian were among the celebrities who attended the event.