At Midnight, Hurricane Elsa is expected to make landfall as a Category 1 hurricane.

As Tropical Storm Elsa gains strength, hurricane warnings have been issued for Florida’s west coast. It is expected to become a Category 1 hurricane by the time it reaches land about midnight, just north of Tampa Bay, moving at 10 mph, according to forecasters.

Elsa had maximum sustained winds of 70 mph as of 5 p.m. ET, barely 4 mph shy of a hurricane. Many retirees live in mobile homes in Hernando and Citrus counties, and the oncoming storm may force them to evacuate.

Elsa is expected to grow to a Category 1 hurricane before making landfall early Wednesday over Florida’s west coast.

Residents are being warned of life-threatening storm surges, flooding, and isolated tornadoes by the National Hurricane Center in Miami.

According to NPR, the Florida Keys will receive 3-5 inches of rain on Wednesday, with eight inches anticipated in the south and southwest regions of the state. If Elsa goes over the Tampa area at high tide, the storm surge could reach five feet over dry land.

President Biden has approved an emergency declaration for the state, and Gov. Ron DeSantis has enlarged the state of emergency to cover approximately a dozen counties that could be hit by the hurricane.

After Florida, the storm is expected to strike Georgia and South Carolina, according to forecasters. As Elsa continues north, tornadoes may hit the coastal Carolinas and Georgia. Elsa may have an impact on Virginia from Wednesday night until Thursday. As it advances inland, the storm is likely to weaken.