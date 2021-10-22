At MediaCity, the unmissable Van Gogh Alive premieres.

Van Gogh Alive, the world’s most popular multi-sensory experience, has opened in Salford’s MediaCity.

The magnificent, immersive gallery, which runs from October 22 to January 23, was created by Grande Experiences and features the life and work of the great Dutch artist. The experience, which is housed in a 17,500ft purpose-built arena in MediaCity, is a feast of sight, sound, and even aroma. More than eight million visitors from 75 countries have gathered to witness Van Gogh Alive.

Celebrities flocked to the MediaCity piazza for an exclusive first glimpse at the world-class cultural experience during the highly anticipated launch event on Thursday, October 21.

“Communities have really missed enjoying arts and entertainment over the last 18 months, so it’s amazing to have such an internationally impacting and unique experience as Van Gogh Alive on our doorstep,” said Paul Dennett, Salford City Mayor. Being immersed in the world of Van Gogh outside of the typical gallery boundaries is a genuinely intriguing experience.” “The excitement about Van Gogh Alive coming to MediaCity has been building for months, and we are happy to welcome guests to participate with this amazing, world-leading immersive experience,” said Josie Cahill, Place Director for MediaCity. Ambitious cultural partnerships like these are critical to our aim to keep MediaCity moving forward as a culture-rich, waterside destination with engaging experiences for all.” Click here to learn more about the exhibition and to purchase tickets. Why should you go to Van Gogh Alive? Beyond the confines of a museum, see the work of a world-renowned artist. Van Gogh Alive literally immerses you in the life and works of Vincent Van Gogh, revolutionizing the way people experience art by removing the concept of standard museum visits, which are frequently associated with calm galleries, white walls, and art works admired from afar.

Instead, sound, 3,000 moving images of Van Gogh’s landmark work in dazzling technicolor using state-of-the-art SENSORY4TM immersive gallery technology, and even the aromas of Provence as you progress through the experience challenge the senses.

Climb into a work of art! A life-size replica of 'Van Gogh's Bedroom,' one of his most famous works.