At McDonald’s, a couple is observed, the father gets the girl pregnant, and the M56 crashes.

Good evening, here are the most recent headlines from The Washington Newsday for Friday, September 17 to keep you informed.

On the M56, a significant collision involving four cars and two vans has resulted in eight-mile-long traffic jams.

The father of five transformed his house into a cocaine factory worth more than £1 million.

On Friday, September 17 at 1.37pm, emergency services were dispatched to the M56 between junctions 12 and 14, Runcorn and Chester services, in response to reports of a serious crash.

A silver Ford Transit van, a black Ford Fiesta, a blue BMW 320D, a white Toyota Van, a black Ford Galaxy, and a white Mazda 3 were involved in a crash on the eastbound carriageway, according to police, fire, and ambulance.

Due to his injuries, a guy had to be cut out of his vehicle by the fire department and was brought to Warrington District General Hospital.

A court scolded a filthy father who got a schoolgirl pregnant, telling him, “You were the adult.” You were supposed to be smarter than that.”

Simon Holt took advantage of his victim on numerous occasions, sometimes when both were inebriated.

The 39-year-old was arrested today after admitting to having sexual intercourse with a minor.

Holt remained deafeningly silent in the dock as prosecutor Charlotte Kenny laid out the case against him.

Several of the crimes were done after both parties had consumed alcohol, according to the court, and on one occasion, he pinned his victim down, told her he was “horny,” and committed a sexual act on her despite her protests that she was “weary.”

Holt’s crimes were revealed after the victim’s mother found out her daughter was pregnant and phoned the cops.

After a DNA test, it was determined that the child was Holt’s.

When questioned about his acts, the warehouse worker remained silent, but eventually admitted to five counts of sexual activity with a kid.

A “cheeky” guest disrupted a couple’s McDonald’s breakfast date.

Darren Rodwell and his fiancée went to the McDonald’s in Ocean Plaza in Southport this morning (Friday).

A bird perched on the car and "stared" at the couple before they could finish their hash browns.