At Manchester Airport, an elderly traveler passes out in the midst of a “shambles.”

Travellers have expressed their dissatisfaction after waiting for hours at Manchster Airport this weekend.

Over the weekend, long lines snaked around Terminal 2, with some passengers claiming to have waited up to two hours to go through Passport Control.

Hundreds of passengers are waiting in long lines, luggage is stacking up on the floor, and conveyor belts are overflowing as a result of the knock-on effect, according to photos supplied to the MEN.

“They were very short staffed and blocked up, not even checking passenger locator forms, so everything was a bit of a shambles really,” claimed one tourist, Ian McCarter.

“T2 dep security was quite gloomy this morning,” another tweeted the airport.

“Extremely long lines, with just 2 or 3 stations open due to a “staff shortage.”

“I saw one elderly passenger pass out in line. “This isn’t world-class.”

“Check in this morning at Manchester Airport was an absolute shambles,” remarked a third.

“I arrived shortly after the desks opened at 7:00 a.m. for a flight leaving at 9:35 a.m. Disputes between airport and easyJet employees. There aren’t enough people working at the desks.

“Couldn’t process the four flights without shifting priority and queues all the time.”

“Do you really believe it’s appropriate to have such ineffective border check systems at Manchester airport following the recent Heathrow farce?” one person said.

“Hour-long lines, little ventilation, and no social separation at all!”

Jennifer Stanley, from Bury, said it took her and her family two hours to get through Passport Control after they returned from Mallorca on Saturday.

“It was insane,” she claimed.

“At first, the line moved quickly. It was moving because they were lengthening the lanes because no one was passing through.

“They just continued expanding that lane’s capacity.

“It was like being in a third-world country; children were screaming and sitting on the floor.

“There was no social distancing at all, and that was pretty frightening.”

Although the Home Office is aware of “extra queue” at Manchester Airport, it does not believe the delays are as severe as those at Heathrow.

“We have been clear throughout the epidemic that line times may be lengthier as we ensure all passengers comply with the health safeguards put in place to keep the UK people safe,” a spokeswoman said. The extremely long wait periods, however.” “The summary comes to an end.”