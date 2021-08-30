At Manchester Airport, a toddler who had been kidnapped from his house was discovered with a woman.

Gracie-May Rogers, of Lancaster, was found by police at the airport last night, August 29. She was brought to a safe location.

The two-year-old, who went missing on Tuesday, was last seen at 10 a.m. with his mother, Kelly Gibson, 35.

Lancashire Police think the mother and girl, as well as the two-year-father, old’s Lee Rogers, boarded a plane from Glasgow airport at 5.30pm on August 25.

They are believed to have arrived in Alicante, Spain, at 9.35 p.m. on the same day, but no further sightings have been confirmed.

According to a police update issued today, August 30, officers picked up Gracie-May at Manchester Airport and transported her to a safe location.

Officers seized a 35-year-old woman at the airport who authorities wanted to talk with about the two-year-disappearance. old’s

The woman is not being held in custody, but she will be interrogated voluntarily in the near future, according to Lancashire Police.

A 39-year-old man wanted by authorities in connection with Gracie-disappearance May’s has not returned to the United Kingdom.

“We would like to thank everyone who shared our appeal and played a significant part in helping us discover Gracie-May,” a police official said. As again, your help is greatly appreciated.”