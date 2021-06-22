At long last, coronavirus limitations are being lifted, according to the tourism chief.

Scotland’s anticipated transition to Level 0 on July 19 and eventual removal of coronavirus limitations by August 9 has been dubbed “a light at the end of a very long tunnel.”

On Tuesday, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon set out a series of vaccine milestones, telling the Scottish Parliament that if these are completed, the majority of restrictions might be eliminated by the end of the year.

The development, according to Marc Crothall, chief executive of the Scottish Tourism Alliance, is a “very big step in the right direction… and a light at the end of a very long tunnel.”

“Despite being what we had all expected, the First Minister’s announcement that the easing of restrictions will be delayed for the next three weeks will be disappointing for tourism businesses across Scotland, especially with schools breaking up this week and people planning days out and holidays,” he said.

“This has a particular impact on larger self-catering properties where the restrictions on the number of people who can stay in one property remain in place; July 19 is almost three weeks into our summer season, and I know that many in the self-catering sector will be concerned about business losses during this period and will be hoping for additional support to compensate.

“We now need to ensure that a strong, well-publicized marketing strategy is in place to draw the UK market to Scotland for a longer duration than the Scottish school summer vacation and well into the autumn.

“However, the confirmation of the indicated date of August 9 for moving beyond Level 0 is great comfort for the sector and indeed the supply chain, as does the declaration that Scotland will move to Level 0 on the provisional date of July 19.

“This target date of August 9 will provide a much-needed boost to Scotland’s tourism economy, particularly in sectors such as hotels, visitor attractions, adventure operators, and marine tourism enterprises, which have been severely harmed by physical distance requirements.

“I’m sure my colleagues in the Scottish Wedding Industry Alliance will be pleased with the announcements as well. (This is a brief piece.)