At Liverpool Women’s Hospital, a cab driver narrowly avoids a car explosion.

A cab driver flees a car that exploded outside Liverpool Women’s Hospital, as captured on CCTV.

At roughly 10.59 a.m. on Sunday, November 14, the automobile is seen pulling up to the hospital before exploding.

Just seconds later, the taxi driver, identified as David Perry, is seen fleeing the vehicle before it catches fire.

Three terror arrests shake Liverpool after a hospital car blast, according to live reports.

Merseyside Police have stated that one man died and that another, believed to be Mr Perry, had serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Officers tasked with combating terrorism have taken the following steps: