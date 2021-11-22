At Liverpool ONE, a new designer store is set to open.

Inditex’s premier international fashion company has picked Liverpool ONE as the location for its regional debut.

Bershka will be located on upper South John Street and will sell both menswear and womenswear lines.

It is the third Inditex brand to open a flagship store in Liverpool ONE, with Zara and Pull & Bear previously doing so.

The Bershka store will be 8,000 square feet and will sell special Berksha X Nirvana and Berksha X League of Legends collections.

“Bershka choosing Liverpool ONE for their regional debut further demonstrates the destination’s attraction to globally known brands looking to extend their presence across the UK,” said Alison Clegg, Managing Director of Asset Management, Grosvenor Britain & Ireland.

“Trend-setting Bershka, along with Zara and Pull&Bear, creates a very fashion-forward offer on South John Street, with a critical mass of strong brands that stands out nationwide.”

Next year, a Bershka store will debut in Liverpool ONE.