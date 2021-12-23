At Liverpool Metropolitan Cathedral, hundreds of people attend Ava White’s funeral.

Ava White’s funeral was attended by friends, relatives, and members of the public today.

Liverpool Metropolitan Cathedral hosted the funeral service.

Mourners from all across the city paid their tribute to Ava, who died after being stabbed in the neck in Liverpool city centre, in what was described as a “beautiful and poignant” funeral.

As the city pays its respects to Ava White, we have updates from her funeral.

Ava’s casket was transported to the cathedral in a horse-drawn carriage, complete with images of the 12-year-old.

Hundreds of people stood outside the church to pay their respects as loved ones made their way inside.

Ava’s family requested that people attending the funeral, which was open to the public and the media, not wear black.

Many mourners donned t-shirts with Ava’s name and picture, while others wore jumpers with the initial ‘A’ sewn on them in response to their call.

The event opened with a moving homage from the Archbishop of Liverpool, Most Reverend Malcolm McMahon OP.

“There is nothing sadder in life than the death of a child,” he added. The sadness we are feeling today is profound, therefore my heartfelt condolences, as well as those of the Catholic community, go out to Ava’s family and friends.

“Those memories will live on in your hearts forever.” I’m told she’d try everything and wasn’t afraid of anything, which is excellent since it means she won’t be afraid to step into God’s light.

“Some of you will remember her as a daredevil who always put a smile on everyone’s face.”

“She was really enthusiastic and even renowned on TikTok,” he said, adding that Ava loved to sing and dance.

“With so many individuals who adored Ava, heaven will surely be a happier place.”

On November 25, Ava was assaulted while attending a Christmas lights switch-on with friends in the city center.

She was rushed to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital, where she died of a stab wound to the neck, according to the coroner.

Her murder and possession of a blade have been charged against a 14-year-old kid who cannot be named for legal reasons.