At Liverpool, Jurgen Klopp discusses midfield theory and challenges Curtis Jones.

Curtis Jones has been challenged by Jurgen Klopp to continue the consistency of his performance against Brentford on Saturday.

And Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp claims he does not choose his midfield three for forthcoming games until the players have had an opportunity to impress in training.

Jones scored the Reds’ third goal in a 3-3 draw at Brentford Community Stadium, and he stood out alongside Fabinho and Jordan Henderson for his all-action display.

When asked what Jones needs to do to stay in the team after making his 51st appearance for his boyhood club on Saturday, Klopp replied he needs to keep playing the way he did in London.

Klopp added, “The last game against Brentford was a fairly excellent example, that’s how Curtis needs to play, that’s how it is.”

“He played fantastic defensively; he won a lot of vital balls, was engaged in the attack, and scored a fantastic goal.

“He can score the exact same goal with his left foot, which distinguishes him.

“Yes, he can play like this, if not better, and everything is OK. That’s how things are.”

Due to injuries, Klopp stated he is rarely able to select from a complete complement of midfielders at Anfield, but that a definitive trio is never in mind before the AXA Centre’s pre-match training sessions.

“In midfield, it’s a rare moment when they’re all fit, and I have to make a few decisions,” he continued.

“After that, it’s about the players who play in the three, four, or whatever formation we use in terms of midfielders.

“You can only accomplish it in training sessions, and that is not a criticism; it is simply the way things are.

“Even if you’re incredibly good in training, you have to be especially good to make the last lineup as one of the three.

“I am absolutely open, and I don’t go into any week knowing what I’m going to do to them or against them.

“In the few sessions, I pay special attention to the details; it’s not tough, but it is if you want it to be, and that’s what Curtis wants.”

“The summary comes to an end.”