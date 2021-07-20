At Liverpool, Jordan Henderson’s contract uncertainty raises a £325 million FSG concern.

While Liverpool’s owners, Fenway Sports Group, have been chastised for their alleged lack of transfer spending, they have pledged to increase the Reds’ payroll in order to compete with the elite.

Liverpool’s pay expenditure is presently second in the Premier League, trailing only Manchester City, with outlays up £15 million from the previous financial year, which ended in May 2020.

The increase in overall salary from £310 million to £325 million is primarily due to bonuses given to players for their on-field success in the Champions League in 2019.

Bonus payments for winning the Premier League in 2020 will be included in next year’s wages, despite the fact that the season ended after the financial year due to the coronavirus pandemic’s forced halt.

Another increase is likely, at a time when FSG would like to reduce that figure as UEFA considers new financial fair play rules to address high pay and large transfer fees, with the goal of replacing the present FFP.

They don’t simply have to deal with the issue of bonus payments, though.

Many of the core group around whom Liverpool’s recent success has been based are among the 15 members of Jurgen Klopp’s squad whose contracts expire in the summer of 2023.

Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, and Virgil van Dijk’s contracts will all expire in the next two years, as will the contracts of Naby Keita, Xherdan Shaqiri, Rhys Williams, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Alisson Becker is reportedly close to signing a new contract at Anfield, and players rarely sign new contracts in their prime for less money.

Salah, Mane, van Dijk, and Henderson will all be in their 30s in two years, and they will all want to be compensated.

FSG should be careful of how they allowed Gini Wijnaldum’s contract to expire, allowing him to join Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer.

If they do, they’ll be leery of providing big money deals to elderly players. “The summary has come to an end.”