At Leicester, Liverpool may have just met their ideal January signing.

Over the years, Liverpool has been linked with a number of players from Brendan Rodgers’ Leicester City squad.

Following the injuries that derailed Liverpool’s championship defense last season, Youri Tielemans and Caglar Soyuncu were mentioned as potential replacements for Gini Wijnaldum and Caglar Soyuncu, respectively, but Jurgen Klopp chose Ibrahima Konate instead.

Patson Daka was often rumoured to be a target in attack, only for the Foxes to sign him, with some parts suggesting that any prospect of a Liverpool move was thwarted by the failure to sign Xherdan Shaqiri and Divock Origi at the start of the summer.

Harvey Barnes is another player who has been connected with a move to Anfield in recent months, and if we go back a few years to Rodgers’ own time with the Reds, Ryan Bertrand was a guy he was desperate to get to Merseyside, and he finally got to meet him in the summer at the King Power Stadium.

Jamie Vardy, on the other hand, has escaped Jurgen Klopp’s scrutiny in the press since the German took over as Reds boss.

On the surface, you have to ask why, given that the former England international possesses many of the qualities associated with Klopp’s preferred attacking option.

After all, his quickness and work rate up front wouldn’t appear out of place at Anfield, even if he lacks the inventiveness of Liverpool’s other forwards.

But, as the Reds huffed and puffed without success against Leicester City, squandering chance after chance, he was probably the type of man Klopp might have used to salvage a share of the spoils, with the 34-year-old still one of the Premier League’s most prolific strikers.

Only Mohamed Salah and Diogo Jota have scored more league goals than him so far this season. And when those two aren’t at the races, like they were at the King Power, Klopp’s team can appear lifeless.

He witnessed the two and Sadio Mane squander 12 opportunities between them.