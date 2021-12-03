At least 519 schools have closed across the country as a result of threats since the Oxford shooting.

Following the school shooting in Oxford, Michigan on Tuesday, at least 519 schools around the country have been forced to close due to a slew of fresh threats.

According to a report by The Washington Newsday, schools in 70 districts across seven states, including Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, and Connecticut, have closed their doors and halted in-person sessions on Friday.

“I can’t fault schools for closing out of an abundance of caution,” Mia Senechal, deputy organizing director for gun violence prevention group March For Our Lives, told The Washington Newsday. “But let’s be clear: having to close school because there is an actual threat to children is sick.”

“Clearly, this demonstrates that there are far too many firearms on our streets and that obtaining them is far too easy,” she continued. “These closures and the threat they pose have a genuine, tangible impact on the mental health and well-being of young people.” We’re going to keep going. We’re the generation that’s on lockdown. It’s a complete disgrace that we’ve allowed this problem to spiral out of control.” While hundreds of Michigan schools have closed in the aftermath of the Oxford High School massacre out of an abundance of caution, some schools in the state have decided to close due to fresh threats.

A 16-year-old kid in Macomb County might face charges after admitting to state authorities that he was behind a Thursday Snapchat post that Armada Area Schools was “next.”

There was no indication that it was a real threat, and the youngster had no plans to carry it out, according to authorities.

Armada Superintendent Michael Musary informed district families on Friday that the MSP had completed their investigation and that Armada Area Schools would resume normal operations on Monday.

"One of our high school pupils, who acted alone, was recognized by the MSP as the one who posted the social media threat," Musary stated in the letter. "The student told MSP that the social media post was a joke in the hopes of getting a day off from school." "This is not a laughing matter; this student has been referred and is currently prohibited from campus, as well as facing serious district and legal ramifications."