At least 44 people have died as a result of flash floods in the northeastern United States.

At least 44 people were killed in four northeastern US states by flash floods triggered by Hurricane Ida’s leftovers overnight and into Thursday, including dozens who died in basements during the “historic” weather disaster that officials blamed on climate change.

Record rainfall converted streets into rivers and shut down subway systems as water cascaded down platforms onto tracks, prompting an unprecedented flash flood emergency warning for New York City.

Metodija Mihajlov, whose Manhattan restaurant’s basement was flooded with three inches of water, said, “I’m 50 years old and I’ve never seen that much rain.”

“It felt like I was living in the forest, in the midst of tropical downpour. Unbelievable. Everything this year is so strange,” he told AFP.

Hundreds of flights were canceled at LaGuardia, JFK, and Newark airports, where video showed a terminal submerged by precipitation.

On Thursday, President Joe Biden declared states of emergency in New York and New Jersey, instructing federal disaster management agencies to coordinate relief operations and offer emergency assistance.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency was given the task of “identifying, mobilizing, and providing at its discretion, equipment and resources necessary to alleviate the emergency’s impacts,” according to a statement from the White House.

Biden stated ahead of a trip to Louisiana, where Hurricane Ida wreaked havoc on buildings and knocked out power to more than a million people, that “we’re all in this together.” The nation stands ready to assist.”

Flooding submerged cars and forced the fire service to rescue hundreds of people across New Jersey and New York boroughs, including Manhattan, The Bronx, and Queens.

Governor Phil Murphy told reporters that at least 23 individuals perished in New Jersey.

“The vast majority of these deaths were caused by people becoming trapped in their vehicles,” he said.

In the neighboring state of Connecticut, a state trooper was killed.

Thirteen people perished in New York City, including 11 people who were unable to flee their basements, according to authorities. The victims varied in age from two to 86 years old.

“Those living in off-the-books subterranean houses that don’t meet the safety requirements essential to save lives are among the individuals MOST at risk when flash floods here,” politician Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tweeted.

She went on to say, “These are working-class, immigrant, and low-income folks and families.”

Three people perished in the New York suburb of Westchester, while four more died in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, north of Philadelphia, according to a local official.

After slamming, Ida blasted a path of destruction north. Brief News from Washington Newsday.