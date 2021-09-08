At least 41 detainees were killed by fire in an Indonesian prison.

A fire that ripped through an overcrowded jail in Indonesia is said to have killed at least 41 detainees and injured dozens more.

According to the Associated Press, authorities are still investigating the origin of the fire that erupted at Block C of Tangerang jail on the outskirts of Jakarta, which is reserved for narcotics offenders.

Hundreds of police and troops were dispatched to take control of Tangerang prison, which was built to hold 1,225 detainees but now holds over 2,000, according to Ms Aprianti.

When the fire broke out, Block C was home to 122 inmates.

She stated the fire had been put out and that all of the victims had been taken to a hospital.