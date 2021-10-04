At least 15 people are injured in a Libyan migrant raid, and one person is killed, as 5,000 people are rounded up in a crackdown.

According to a UN tally acquired by the Associated Press, Libya’s crackdown on migrants began Friday and resulted in the arrest of at least 5,000 individuals, including hundreds of women and children.

During the operation in Gargaresh, at least 15 people were injured, and one migrant was killed, according to the United Nations. The western town serves as a hub for migrants from Libya and the surrounding territories. According to the United Nations, the crackdown resulted in the arrest of 215 children and over 540 mothers, 30 of whom were pregnant.

The action was described by Libyan authorities as a security operation against illegal migration and drug trafficking. The country has grown into a significant transit point for migrants fleeing conflict and poverty in Africa and the Middle East who are attempting to reach Europe.

Oil-rich Libya was thrown into instability after longtime tyrant Moammar Gadhafi was deposed and murdered in a NATO-backed rebellion in 2011.

The UN’s humanitarian coordinator for Libya, Georgette Gagnon, slammed the raids, saying that unarmed migrants were hounded in their houses, beaten, and shot.

However, no traffickers or smugglers were caught, according to the Interior Ministry, which led the crackdown. It has yet to address the United Nations’ concerns over migrant deaths and alleged abuses during the raids, including the use of lethal force.

According to a report acquired by AP from the United Nations’ International Organization for Migration, 5,152 migrants have been seized in the searches since Friday. According to the article, those figures are sure to rise as the crackdown continues in numerous areas of the area, also known as the Andalus neighborhood.

According to the IOM’s paperwork, authorities have distributed the migrants to prison cells in Tripoli’s capital. At least 4,187 detainees were brought to the Mabani detention center, including 511 women and 60 children, well exceeding its capacity. According to the report, the Abu Salim center welcomed at least 570 people.

According to the paper, at least 390 people were brought to Share al-Zawiya prison center, including 30 pregnant women and 155 youngsters. According to the facility, it has already intercepted 182 migrants in the Mediterranean Sea.

According to human rights organizations, these prison camps are plagued with abuses. In June, the Associated Press reported on the situation.