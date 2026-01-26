At Least 11 Killed in Mexico Football Pitch Shooting

At least 11 people were killed and 12 more injured in a brutal attack on a football pitch in Salamanca, Mexico. Gunmen stormed the area as a match was nearing its end, opening fire indiscriminately on the players and spectators.

The gunmen struck just as the game was winding down, killing 10 people instantly. A 12th victim succumbed to their wounds in the hospital. Among the dead and injured were a woman and a child, highlighting the indiscriminate nature of the violence.

Rampant Violence in Guanajuato

Salamanca’s mayor, Cesar Prieto, condemned the attack as another sign of the rising crime wave sweeping the region. He called on Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum to provide additional resources to curb the growing violence. The attack is a stark reminder of the ongoing conflict in the Guanajuato state, where gangs have waged a brutal war for control of territory.

The state of Guanajuato has become a notorious battleground between the Santa Rosa de Lima gang and the Jalisco New Generation Cartel. According to recent reports, Guanajuato saw the highest murder toll in Mexico in 2025, contributing to the country’s overall violence levels despite claims that the national murder rate had fallen to its lowest since 2016.

Officials from Guanajuato’s prosecutor’s office are working alongside federal agencies to investigate the incident and enhance security in the area. However, Mayor Prieto remains resolute, stating, “Unfortunately, there are criminal groups trying to subjugate authorities, something they are not going to achieve.”