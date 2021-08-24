At knifepoint, a pastor allegedly rapes a pregnant woman.

Last week, a Liberian church pastor was arrested after reportedly rapping a pregnant 21-year-old woman at knifepoint.

According to FrontPageAfrica, Apostle D. Franklin Snorton is accused of luring the nameless woman into his Mandingo Quarter home last Friday and then demanding sex while pointing a knife at her.

According to the publication, the founder and general overseer of the Image of Christ Deliverance Philadelphia Central Church in Kakata threatened to kill the woman if she resisted.

Following the incident, the woman returned home and told her grandma about it, who then alerted the woman’s father.

Snorton was detained later that day by members of the Liberia National Police after the alleged rape was reported to the force’s Margibi County Detachment’s Women and Children Protection Section.

According to police sources, a medical report from the county’s One-Stop Center, where alleged rape survivors are checked, revealed injuries to the victim’s vagina and evidence of penetration.

Prior to the Friday encounter, the woman’s father also accused Snorton of pressuring his daughter for sex.

Snorton was due in court at Kakata Magisterial Court on Monday for his arraignment.

A former priest from an Ohio institution allegedly raped a student and told her that the assault would enhance her mental health in a similar instance.

Before a Jefferson County, Ohio grand jury, David Morrier, 59, a friar of the Province of the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus Third Order Regular of St. Francis of Penance, entered a not guilty plea to one count of rape and two counts of sexual battery.

The allegations against the former Franciscan University of Steubenville priest arose from a complaint filed in 2018 accusing him of raping a student between November 2010 and spring 2013.

According to Jefferson County Prosecutor Jane Hanlin, “[Morrier] utilized his position as a counselor or therapist with her to make her feel that engaging in sexual activity with him would help her with the mental health concerns she was having.”

Morrier, who was out on bond while awaiting his trial, was warned not to contact the victim.

Morrier was “removed from public ministry in 2015 due to charges of sexual misbehavior,” according to the Franciscan Friars of Loretto.