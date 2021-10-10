At Indian Wells, Dan Evans and Cameron Norrie are leading the British push.

Although Emma Raducanu’s trip to Indian Wells was brief, the men’s draw has piqued British attention, with Dan Evans and Cameron Norrie both reaching the third round on Saturday.

Evans beat Kei Nishikori for the first time in eight years, rallying from a set down to win 4-6 6-3 6-4, and at the age of 31, he is on the verge of breaking into the top 20 for the first time.

Norrie arrived in the Californian desert fresh off his fifth final performance of the season at San Diego, where he defeated American Tennys Sandgren 6-4 5-7 6-0.

Andy Murray will aim to join them in the last 32 on Sunday, but Raducanu’s straight-sets loss to Aliaksandra Sasnovich and where the US Open champion goes from here remained the major focus from a British standpoint.

“I have no idea what she’s going through,” Evans remarked. I think I heard somewhere that she stated it felt wonderful to get that match over with, and that’s probably true, isn’t it, that she’ll now be able to play and prepare for the next tournament?” “It’s not easy, certainly,” Evans said of Raducanu’s absence of a permanent coach. “It’s not easy, obviously.” But she’s surrounded herself with the right people to do the right things at the event.

“If she needs to hit, she needs to feed balls, there’s no problem; my biggest problem was that I didn’t have anyone with me.” I’m sure the coaching issue will be resolved soon. Then perhaps it will be a longer-term relationship.” Nishikori had won three of their previous four matches, with Evans’ single victory coming at the 2013 US Open, when he made his grand slam debut.

The Japanese player is currently rated 53rd, but he remains a sweet ball-striker and smooth mover, and he won the first set by defeating three breaks of serve.

Evans, on the other hand, made it to the fourth round of a grand slam for the second time. “The summary has come to an end.”