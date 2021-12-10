At Huyton’s famed nightclub Ferrari’s, footballers and fist fights are common.

Ferrari’s was a legendary nightclub in the 1990s where players and gangsters danced the night away to Italian house music.

Ferrari’s, which was situated in the heart of Huyton’s St John’s estate, had a unique position to say the least.

The club drew some of Knowsley’s most colorful characters, as well as big-name sportsmen looking for post-match entertainment.

Henry Williams, a Scouse visionary, saw a gap in the market and renovated the old Huntley and Palmer biscuit factory on Wilson Road into a club that could compete with Warrington’s best venues such as 051, Fallows, and Mr Smiths.

Kevin Dooley, a Liverpool lawyer who later represented Curtis Warren, made time to attend the 1992 opening ceremony, where a real Ferrari was parked on the dancefloor. Models and civic officials were also in attendance.

Ferrari’s, like many other clubs in the 1990s, was steadily eroded by the criminals who attended it. Various door teams tried their hardest, but they were unable to stem the flood of drug and alcohol-fueled violence.

In 1997, the club was destroyed by fire, and the saga came to an end.

There’s a problem at the door.

Former Liverpool doorman Peter Stockley discussed the club with The Washington Newsday in 2019. “I was a good buddy of John Brum’s, and I knew Henry Williams a little bit as well,” he remarked.

“For me, Ferrari’s was always a local club, in the sense that it mostly drew individuals from Huyton.” And there was a problem because there were a lot of baddies in the club at the time, who used to cause major problems.

“Some of the tougher lads in the neighborhood used to enjoy fighting with the club’s doormen, which was obviously a problem. On Monday mornings, Ferraris would call me and tell me all about it.

“I attempted to help by providing respectable doormen – guys I knew could handle themselves and not cause too much trouble.”

"I went to the club a couple of times; to me, it was simply a gigantic rave." "I recall Henry having a VIP suite where he.