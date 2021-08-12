At-Home $2 In just 55 minutes, the COVID-19 test may detect a delta variant.

Users can now self-test for variations at home with a sample of their saliva thanks to a new COVID-19 diagnostic low-cost test.

Experts estimate that the test might cost as little as $2.

Scientists at Harvard University’s Wyss Institute for Biologically Inspired Engineering, MIT, and several Boston-area hospitals recently developed the Minimally Instrumented SHERLOCK (miSHERLOCK) diagnostic tool, which provides users with results in 55 minutes.

The CRISPR-based diagnostic test was created to differentiate between three COVID-19 variations, including the highly contagious Delta strain. Only a sample of the user’s saliva will be required for the test. Within an hour, the results will be provided to an associated smartphone app.

According to The Hague, Dr. Rose Lee, co-first author of the study and a visiting fellow at the Wyss Institute for Biologically Inspired Engineering at MIT, said, “Our team’s motivation for this project was to eliminate these bottlenecks and provide accurate diagnostics for COVID-19 with less reliance on global supply chains, and could also accurately detect the variants that were starting to emerge.”

“Simple things that used to be prevalent in the hospital, like nasopharyngeal swabs, became suddenly hard to come by, disrupting routine sample processing operations, which is a major issue in a pandemic,” she noted.

The novel diagnostic equipment, in addition to being able to detect three different COVID-19 variations, is also low-cost to mass-produce.

“Our technology is low-cost, delivers a straightforward visual answer in under an hour, and just takes saliva from the patient, with no further equipment other than the device itself,” says the researcher (including its standard battery). “Our whole gadget, including all testing components, costs $15, but might be as little as $2–3 each test if made at scale,” said lead author Helena de Puig Guixe, a postdoctoral researcher at the Wyss Institute for Biologically Inspired Engineering.

Saliva is frequently avoided in clinical samples because it must be processed before analysis to minimize false-positive results.

Saliva, on the other hand, has been proven to perform similarly to nasal and throat swabs in various trials. It can also be gathered without the presence of a medical expert.