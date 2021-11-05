At His Work’s Morgues, a Hospital Staffer Admits Killing 2 Women and Sexually Abusing 80 Corpses.

A hospital employee in England has confessed to murdering two women and sexually abusing about 80 dead bodies kept in the morgues of the hospitals where he worked.

David Fuller of East Sussex, England, has admitted to murdering Wendy Knell, 25, and Caroline Pierce, 20, in 1987 and sexually abusing their bodies.

The 67-year-old acknowledged to abusing about 80 dead bodies over a 12-year period while working as an electrician and maintenance supervisor in various hospitals across England. According to The Guardian, investigators believe there are at least 99 victims, and his case is considered the country’s worst case of necrophilia.

On June 23, 1987, Knell was discovered dead at her house with horrific injuries. Pierce was murdered on November 24, 1987, and her body was found in a flooded ditch. Fuller was identified as the culprit in both cases using DNA testing about 30 years after the deaths.

In December, he was apprehended. Following his arrest, police searched his home and discovered a collection of severe pornographic recordings and photographs of sexual abuse kept on many hard drives. Videos of him molesting corpses at hospital morgues were also found on the hard drives.

Prosecutor Duncan Atkinson told a court on Thursday that “when these hard drives were examined, they were found to contain a library of inconceivable sexual depravity.”

According to News Sky, police suspect the mistreatment of the deceased bodies occurred between 2008 and 2020, and the victims ranged in age from nine to a hundred years old.

Fuller kept comprehensive handwritten records of the abuse and labeled the names of his victims alongside photographs of him assaulting their dead corpses, according to investigators. Fuller allegedly used Facebook to look up the identities of his victims, as well as mortuary ledgers and identification tags on the bodies, to identify them.

“He acknowledged to scouring the internet, including Facebook, for them. He argued that this would happen after the offense, rather than prior to it “Atkinson continued.

His sentencing has yet to be set by the court.