At his birthday party, a cancer survivor is killed when a beer keg explodes on him.

Last week, a 43-year-old cancer survivor died at his own birthday party in Brazil after a beer keg burst as he was attempting to repair it.

According to the New York Post, Gilson do Nascimento rented the booze barrel for his birthday celebration in Campo Bom, Rio Grande do Sul, on Friday evening.

According to Nascimento’s niece, who requested anonymity, there was a “issue” with the brew-dispensing system, and “only froth” rather than beer was pouring out of the tap.

The proprietor of the locksmith shop then decided to try to fix it himself.

The niece, who was present at the event with Nascimento’s wife, sister, and 15-year-old son, stated, “My uncle called them [the rental business], and they gave him instructions on how to start fixing it until they arrived.”

However, the beer keg exploded while the birthday celebrant was attempting to repair it, striking Nascimento in the head with metal pieces.

Nascimento’s death is being treated as an accident, and police are now “interviewing witnesses at the scene at the time of the occurrence,” according to police spokesperson Clovis Nei da Silva.

Police are also looking into the brewery and delivery firm to see if the barrel they provided has a problem.

Contrary to the niece’s assertions, a lawyer for Chopp Express, the firm that supplied the beer keg, stated Nascimento was advised not to touch the equipment while a technician was on his way to the house to repair it.

When the repairman arrived, the beer keg had already exploded, and Nascimento was dead on the site, according to the spokeswoman.

Nascimento’s family had been “extremely affected” by the event, according to his niece.

Nascimento previously battled cancer, which landed him in the intensive care unit for nearly two months six years ago.

“He was a warrior, a hard worker, and a loving father and husband. Nascimento’s godmother, Angela Maria, was cited as stating, “He meant everything to us.” “He will be greatly missed in our life; it was always a full house with him.”

Nascimento was buried in Novo Hamburgo’s Jardim da Memória Cemetery on Sunday, a day after his body was autopsied.