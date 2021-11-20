At Hilbre Island, a canoeist capsized three times due to “difficult conditions.”

Following a request from a member of the volunteer group ‘Friends of Hilbre Island,’ HM Coastguard tasked the volunteer crew at West Kirby RNLI lifeboat at 11.40am on Saturday.

The canoeist had capsized three times and appeared to be in trouble, so the group had been keeping an eye on him.

The West Kirby RNLI lifeboat ‘Seahorse’ was launched to do a welfare check on the canoeist, who had managed to reach the island on his own by the time the crew arrived.

The guy expressed gratitude for the volunteer crew’s assistance and accepted a tow to West Kirby Moorings, where he was able to safely paddle to land due to the ebbing tide.

“The casualty was fully-equipped and understood the necessary procedure to follow in this situation, plus had been able to self-rescue,” said Richard Diamond, West Kirby RNLI Lifeboat Operations Manager.

“We appreciate the member of Friends of Hilbre phoning the Coastguard because we always encourage people to call 999 if they feel someone is in danger.”