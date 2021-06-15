At her Merseyside home, an 11-year-old schoolgirl dies unexpectedly.

An 11-year-old girl was discovered dead in her Wirral home. The schoolgirl died unexpectedly at her home in Cherrybank, Wallasey, according to Merseyside Police. On Monday,

paramedics arrived at the address, but she was pronounced dead on the spot. Her death is not being investigated as suspicious, and a file has been prepared for the coroner. “We can confirm police attended an address in Wallasey yesterday, Monday 14 June, following reports of the sudden death of an 11-year-old girl,” a Merseyside Police spokesperson said.

“The child was discovered at her Cherrybank home yesterday morning. Despite the presence of paramedics, she was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. “The girl has been formally identified, and her next of kin has been notified.”

Her death is not being investigated as suspicious, and the coroner has been given a file.

“At this very difficult time, the family has requested privacy.”