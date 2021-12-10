At her home, a mother who allegedly “took photos of cops in court” strikes an officer.

A mother of two who was accused of photographing cops in court has now admitted to assaulting one.

When Paula Heathers was convicted of laundering dirty money for her burglar lover Keith Russell, she escaped prison.

In July, the 51-year-old was awarded a suspended sentence after her counsel explained how imprisoning her would affect her two kids.

However, she later took out her phone and began taking photographs in court, which is illegal and punishable by up to two years in prison.

Heathers, of Broadgreen’s The Green, claimed she just snapped the images to demonstrate one of her sons how the court works.

Merseyside Police are still investigating this probable contempt of court, according to The Washington Newsday, five months later.

Heathers, on the other hand, was back in court this morning at Liverpool Crown Court for assaulting a police officer on November 11.

She admits to attacking an emergency personnel at her home, breaking two suspended prison sentences in the process.

The first was handed down by magistrates on March 16 of this year for an incident on September 24, 2020, in which police were also attacked.

Heathers acknowledged to attacking two emergency workers, one of which was a police officer and the other a jail officer, as well as being intoxicated and unruly.

She was sentenced to 20 weeks in prison, suspended for a year, for those offenses.

On July 7, she received her second suspended sentence after admitting to money laundering.

Heathers was in a relationship with Russell, 42, who was regarded as one of the major actors in a £2.5 million burglary conspiracy, according to the court.

High-performance cars, jewelry, and luxury items were stolen during raids on properties spanning Merseyside, Cheshire, and Lancashire as part of the plot.

Russell was allegedly paid for some of the burglaries by the gang’s ringleader through Heathers, who took contributions into her bank account, according to prosecutors.

The mother had pleaded to converting criminal property worth £1,575 over a period of around a year.

Heathers has two sons with ADHD, one with more extensive care needs than the other, and locking her up would have a significant negative impact on the children, according to Heathers’ lawyer, Jeremy Hawthorn.

Anil Murray is a judge. “The summary has come to an end.”