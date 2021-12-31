At Her Favorite Park, A 15-Year-Old Girl Was Found Dead With Gunshot Wounds.

The killer responsible for the death of a 15-year-old girl in Texas is being sought. On Tuesday morning, the teenage track star’s body was discovered in a Baytown park.

Jania Tatum-Scott, a Sterling High School sophomore, was discovered dead in an open field at Tejas Park in the 500 block of Hafer Avenue. According to PEOPLE, the adolescent died as a result of gunshot wounds.

Authorities discovered her dead at 8:15 a.m. after a passerby observed her body and alerted authorities. The exact time the adolescent died in the horrific tragedy is unknown. Angie Tatum, her mother, told NBC station KPRC 2 that her daughter’s death was discovered on December 28. Jania’s favorite destination, according to her mother, is the park directly across the street from her apartment.

Jania’s mother remembered her as an outgoing adolescent who was well-liked by many. She further stated that the adolescent excelled in track and field, claiming that she has even taken home awards after competing in the high jump.

Billy Snell, her uncle, observed, “It runs in the family.” “She was obviously running track, and she was quite good at it.” Jania’s family, according to Snell, has no idea how she got out of the house before the shooting. The last time he and Jania’s mother saw her was at 11:00 p.m. on Monday, according to the uncle.

“I didn’t see her walk away.” “We’ve got cameras,” he explained. “She walked away unnoticed by the cameras.” To be honest, we have no idea how she got out of the house. It’s both mind-blowing and perplexing right now.” Jania’s funeral will be held at Word of Faith Family Christian Center on January 8 at 1 p.m., according to the family.

Her death is still under investigation, and no one has been arrested thus far.

In a statement, Baytown Police Chief John Stringer said, “The Officers and Detectives are actively investigating this case and will seek to ensure that the perpetrator is brought to justice.” “We will work with our community and law police in the region to ensure that this crime is solved, and we will advocate for the victim.” After Jania’s death, her family set up a GoFundMe campaign to help with funeral costs.

The fundraiser page stated, "Jania was a sophomore at Sterling High School in Baytown, Texas." "She had a large number of friends and was adored by everyone, including her instructors, coaches, and administrative staff." My family and the city of have been crushed by this.