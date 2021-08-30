At Haydock Park, Starman is the main attraction of the Sprint Cup.

After still being among the 14 entrants for this Saturday’s Betfair Sprint Cup at Haydock Park, Darley July Cup winner Starman is a hot favourite to double up.

After 14 entries remained at the five-day declaration stage, Paddy Power has made Ed Walker’s four-year-old the 11-8 favourite for the Group One feature on Merseyside.

Starman, who won his first Group One race last month at Newmarket, will attempt to become only the third horse in the previous century to win both races in the same year, following Dream Ahead (2011) and Harry Angel (2017).

Starman had finished a tight third to Marianafoot in the Prix Maurice De Gheest in France earlier this month since his victory at Headquarters.

Charlie Appleby’s Creative Force, who finished seventh in the July Cup, is now Starman’s main market competitor, with several firms offering odds of approximately 4-1, however Betway has odds of 8-1 on the three-year-old.

Over seven furlongs, he won the Group Three Jersey Stakes at Royal Ascot and finished second in the Group Two Lennox Stakes at Glorious Goodwood.

Glen Shiel, last year’s Sprint Cup runner-up, is listed to try to go one better, while Archie Watson’s seven-year-old – a Group One winner at Ascot last season in heavy conditions – is also an 8-1 possibility with numerous bookmakers.

Art Power, who finished fourth in the Sprint Cup at Haydock in 2020, could be saddled by Tim Easterby, who recently won the Group One Nunthorpe Stakes at York. With Betway, he’s a best-priced 9-1.

Charlie Hills’ Garrus, who finished seventh in the July Cup, won the Group Three Prix de Meautry at Deauville and is also entered. With Skybet, he’s the best bet at 33-1.

After winning the Hopeful Stakes at Newmarket over the weekend, David O’Meara Summerghand, another recent winner, might be put out fast. With Skybet, he’s the same 33-1.

Clive Cox, who won the Sprint Cup last year with Harry Angel, has two entries this year in Supremacy and Nando Parrado, with the former finishing second to Starman in the July Cup last month.

“The wetter fall has allowed us to incorporate Supremacy, while Nando Parrado raced a blinder at Newbury in the,” Cox explained.

