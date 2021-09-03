At Haydock Park, starman has a chance to win the Sprint Cup.

With a win in the Betfair Sprint Cup Stakes (British Champions Series) (3.30pm) at Haydock Park on Saturday afternoon, he can cement his place as the best six-furlong sprinter in the world.

With two wins at Doncaster and York last season, Ed Walker’s four-year-old hinted at potential star billing.

On just his fourth start at Ascot on his final outing of last season, he was pitched into Group One company, demonstrating how highly connections regarded him. However, on unsuitably soft ground, he could only finish 14th of 18 in the QIPCO Champions Sprint Stakes in October, finishing 14th of 18 behind winner and reopposing Glen Shiel.

On his return to action, Starman won the Group Two Duke Of York Logistics Clipper Stakes on the Knavesmire.

He was one of the top contenders for the Diamond Jubilee Stakes at Royal Ascot in June, but his chances of being the first horse to win a Group One race were destroyed when he was forced to withdraw owing to the difficult underfoot conditions at the Berkshire racecourse.

He did, however, demonstrate his talent at the highest level when he won the Darley July Cup at Headquarters by a comfortable length and a quarter over Dragon Symbol.

He finished third in the Prix Maurice De Gheest at Deauville earlier this month after being bumped up to six-and-a-half furlongs.

But he’s better than that, and with the circumstances – unusually for the Sprint Cup – looking favorable, he appears to have everything in place to follow in the footsteps of Dream Ahead (2011) and Harry Angel (2017) and win two of the most important six-furlong Group One sprints in the same season.

Godolphin’s Nunthorpe Stakes runner-up and Kevin Ryan’s Nunthorpe Stakes runner-up may be the best of the rest. However, everything appears to be in order for Starman to win the Sprint.

The Betfair Exchange Old Borough Cup Handicap could go to Tom Dascombe (2.55pm).

In difficult conditions, the five-year-old finished tenth in this prolonged 1m6f handicap. However, with the terrain being good to firm, Rajinsky will be able to get considerably closer this time.

He’s capable of going further, having won a two-mile race at Ripon off a handicap mark of 90 at the start of the season. “The summary has come to an end.”