At Haydock Park, Foxes Tale will win the Rose Of Lancaster Stakes.

may defeat Real World in the MansionBet Rose Of Lancaster Stakes (4.10pm) on Saturday afternoon at Haydock Park.

Andrew Balding’s stable has had a fantastic summer on the Flat, including a win at the recent Glorious Goodwood meeting, and his three-year-old colt can add to his tally by winning the Group Three feature on Merseyside.

Throughout the season, the three-year-old son of Zoffany has shown himself to be a progressive type, winning twice and finishing second.

He won over a mile on his seasonal return at Newbury before going on to win the Golden Gates Stakes at Royal Ascot over 1m2f.

At the July meeting in Newmarket, Foxes Tale ran another fine performance, barely losing by a head to Dubai Honour in another competitive handicap, and he appears to have lots of room for improvement.

For the first time, he competes in Group company against Godolphin’s Real World, a developing colt who won at Listed level last time at Newbury.

For the first time, he competes in Group company against Godolphin's Real World, a developing colt who won at Listed level last time at Newbury.

But he appears to be on the right track, and with the Balding stable in fine condition, he may be able to take the next step up the ladder with another victory on Merseyside.

The Listed British Stallion Studs EBF Dick Hern Stakes (Fillies & Mares) is open to Sir Michael Stoute’s horses (3.35pm).

This race was won by the Newmarket trainer last year with Veracious, and he has a chance to win it again this year with Potapova, who will be ridden by Hollie Doyle.

The three-year-old Invincible Spirit daughter won each of her first two starts, including her seasonal reappearance at Redcar. When she was thrown into Group One company behind Alcohol Free in the Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot, she could only finish eighth.

However, by lowering her objectives to the Listed level, she can resume her winning ways.

Last year’s winner might be able to repeat as MansionBet Bet 10 Get 20 Handicap (2.25pm) winner.

The four-year-old, trained by Saeed bin Suroor, hasn’t won since winning this mile race last year, but he’s been in some great races.

