At Haydock Park, Emaraaty Ana wins the Sprint Cup.

(11-1) won the Betfair Sprint Cup at Haydock Park by a razor-thin margin.

Last month, the Kevin Ryan-trained five-year-old came second to Winter Power in the Nunthorpe Stakes at York, but he went one better on Merseyside, narrowly missing out on a Group One double to hot favourite Starman.

Now, the gelded son of Shamardal’s connections are planning to send him on his way, with the Breeders’ Cup Sprint later this year as his likely end-of-season destination.

Emaraaty Ana travelled well behind Art Power’s speed, but he broke through to take the lead inside the final furlong.

Emaraaty Ana battled on strongly in the Listed Betfair Exchange Ascendant Stakes, and despite Starman coming late and fast, he held on by a short head to give Ryan a double on the day after the intriguing juvenile Triple Time won the Listed Betfair Exchange Ascendant Stakes.

With Emaraaty Ana’s Group One triumph, Atzeni completed a superb treble with another win on Artistic Rifles, completing a fine treble.

Happy Romance finished fourth, three-quarters of a length behind Chil Chil in third.

“He deserves it,” Ryan exclaimed, “we’ve started riding him carefully and the horse has come alive for it.”

“I had a lot of faith in the horse, and I’m glad he delivered. He’s the best horse I’ve ever trained, and his morning work is incredible.

“Everyone on my team at home has done an outstanding job, and we are overjoyed.”

With Paddy Power, the winner is 16-1 for the Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint, and Ryan plans to send him to Del Mar in the fall, where he won last year with Glass Slipper.

“I believe that’s where you need to go right now,” he continued.

Winner of the triple crown “He’s a horse that everyone has faith in,” Atzeni remarked.

“I can’t express how much it means to me to win another Group One; it’s been a while since I’ve won one.

“Things can become a little quiet, but it’s all about the horses, and I had a great one under me.”

Starman shone in winning the Darley July Cup at Newmarket, but he couldn’t make it to the finish line as the ninth horse. “The summary has come to an end.”