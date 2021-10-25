At halftime against Manchester United, Mohamed Salah explains what was said in the Liverpool dressing room.

Mohamed Salah, who scored a hat-trick in Liverpool’s 5-0 thrashing of Manchester United, has revealed what it takes to keep him happy at Anfield. He also claims he could have scored earlier in his side’s thumping.

With three goals, the Egyptian has now scored in ten straight games for Jurgen Klopp’s side, with his opener pushing him over former Chelsea and Ivory Coast player Didier Drogba as the Premier League’s highest-scoring African player.

Salah told Sky Sports following the 5-0 victory: “It’s fantastic to win 5-0 away, and we knew it was going to be difficult if we didn’t play our football.”

“However, we did it from the start.” We had to offer everything we had; we had to control the game, which we did.

“From the start, we just attempted to get the ball between the lines and keep it as much as possible, and we succeeded.”

“As long as the team keeps winning, I’m more than satisfied,” Salah said of his contributions on the day.

“I’m always trying to give assists — I could have scored the first goal on my own, but I gave it to Naby!”

I’m always striving to give my all in order for the team to succeed, which is the most important thing to me.

“We won the Premier League two years ago, so we know what it takes to win it again.” Winning at Man United is significant, but it’s only three points at the end of the day.

“We tried to win every game from the start of the season; we play for the championship.”

“We play to win everything with a team like Liverpool, with players and a management like that.”

Salah also recounted what Liverpool players said to one other during the halftime break, when the Reds were leading 4-0.

“At halftime, we were talking in the locker room, and we said, ‘We need to write history,'” he explained.

“Don’t stop. Continue to score goals. Chances like that don’t come along very often.

“We knew it was going to be difficult if we didn’t control the game, which we did.”