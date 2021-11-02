At George Washington University, a Torah scroll was desecrated, and a Jewish frat house was vandalized.

A Torah scroll was desecrated in a burglary at the Tau Kappa Epsilon (TKE) chapter house at The George Washington University (GWU) on Sunday, according to a statement from the fraternity. The president of the group feels it was an anti-Semitic attack.

Early Sunday morning, the chapter house was “vandalized, and Jewish literature were desecrated,” according to the fraternity’s statement. “This flagrant act of antisemitism and violence towards our brothers outrages and saddens our whole chapter,” the frat wrote. A copy of a Torah, which contains the first five books of the Hebrew Bible, was sprayed with blue detergent.

One of the fraternity members said he arrived home to the chapter house between 1.30 a.m. and 2 a.m. Sunday to find wiring, kitchen cabinets, the Torah, and a smoke detector destroyed, according to a police report released Monday.

According to CNN, the incident occurred while another tenant of the property was sleeping upstairs at the time.

Fraternity president Chris Osborne told The Washington Post that the fraternity, known as “Teek,” had about a quarter of its members who were Jewish. The intruders, according to Osborne, splashed hot sauce on the chapter house walls. The majority of the damage occurred in the main living area.

“All I know is that the Bible and the Torah were in the same spot, and only the Torah was desecrated,” Osborne added, “leading me to believe that this was a hate crime against the Jewish religion.”

President Thomas LeBlanc of GWU also issued a comment on the subject. “I am outraged by the anti-Semitic vandalism that occurred at the TKE fraternity home,” he stated, adding that he opposes “any such acts of antisemitism and all forms of intolerance, prejudice, and bias in our community.” “Any act of antisemitism is an attack on the entire GW community,” LeBlanc said. The institution is currently collaborating with the Metropolitan Police Department of Washington, D.C., to learn more about the culprits.

The Anti-Defamation League expressed its dismay on Twitter, saying it was “extremely horrified to read about this horrible incident.” The group stated that it expects a “full and prompt investigation” into the attack. The incident is being investigated by the Metropolitan Police Department.