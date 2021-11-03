At full-time of Liverpool vs. Atletico Madrid, what happened between Luis Suarez and Jordan Henderson.

After Liverpool defeated Atletico Madrid 2-0 at Anfield, Luis Suarez and Jordan Henderson were seen talking and hugging one other.

With the win, Jurgen Klopp’s side advances to the Champions League knockout stage, while Diego Simeone’s side must now compete for second place in Group B against AC Milan and Porto.

Suarez led the line for Atletico as he returned to Anfield for the second time since leaving the club in 2014. Antoine Griezmann was suspended following his red card against the Reds a week earlier.

Despite being booed for much of the game, the former Kop hero remains close friends with Liverpool captain Henderson and caught up with him at full-time as the two walked down the tunnel in conversation.

Prior to tonight’s encounter, the duo lavished praise on each other, with Henderson stating Suarez had a significant influence on his career and Suarez paying tribute to the Reds’ talisman’s rise.

“I believe [Jordan Henderson] has made a lot of progress,” the Uruguay international told BT Sport.

“When he joined Liverpool, he came with the stigma of someone who had cost a lot of money,” Suarez continued. He was a young man from Sunderland, England. This could have put some strain on him.

“However, as he gained confidence in the team, he learned a lot from Gerrard and other veteran players like Carragher, as well as from me.” He’s learned from everyone, he’s grown as a player as a result, and he’s become a terrific player.

“In every game, he demonstrates his personality. He’s on top of his teammates, despite the fact that the squad is four goals up. This is something he learned at the time from Steven [Gerrard].

“As a captain, he’s come a long way.” He has helped the club grow throughout his career and is a role model for English football.”