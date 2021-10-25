At full-time, Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold did something special for Manchester United fans.

Liverpool’s players appeared to be relishing the occasion as they celebrated a record 5-0 victory over Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Mohamed Salah’s hat-trick, along with goals from Naby Keita and Diogo Jota, saw them run riot against Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s poor team.

United’s Paul Pogba was also sent off in the second half, completing off a bad day for the Manchester club.

After the game, Liverpool players and manager Jurgen Klopp walked over to the part of Old Trafford where the away fans are housed to applaud the fans before returning to the Stretford End tunnel.

What Sir Alex Ferguson and Kenny Dalglish did at Old Trafford was noticed by Liverpool fans.

The United fans who remained in the stadium chanted obscenities at the Liverpool players, but Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson didn’t seem to mind.

Robertson was seen blowing a kiss in the face of the stick he was receiving, and Alexander-Arnold threw a sarcastic gesture to the end where United’s most noisy fans are usually located.

Those who supported Liverpool, unsurprisingly, were eager to rub it in on their bitter rivals. Klopp enthralled the away fans as well, as he wowed the Liverpool faithful with his characteristic fist pumps, which are usually saved for Anfield.

After a strong start to the season and only nine games played, Liverpool has pulled within a point of Premier League leaders Chelsea, while United has fallen eight points behind.