At Extinction Rebellion protests in London, police make more than 50 arrests.

Extinction Rebellion protestors barricaded a crossroads in Covent Garden on Monday, arresting more than 50 individuals as part of an ongoing campaign in London.

The Metropolitan Police said 52 persons have been arrested as of Monday night, following 10 arrests on Sunday.

Extinction Rebellion held its fifth big protest in London, this time focusing on the “root cause” of the climate and environmental issues.

Demonstrators blocked roads in downtown London, particularly around Trafalgar Square, in protest of the government’s decision to invest in fossil fuels, which are contributing to climate change.

Activists also erected a big pink structure at the intersection of Long Acre and Upper St Martin’s Lane, with the words “come to the table” painted across it to emphasize everyone’s right to have a role in how the situation is addressed.

The massive “table” has built-in lock-ons for protesters to attach themselves to, as well as sleeping rooms and a stereo system, and activists were planning to stay and occupy the site.

The rallies, which were expected to disrupt London for the next two weeks, were ringed by a visible heavy police presence.

“More than 50 arrests have been made for a range of offences whilst policing today’s protest in London,” said a Metropolitan Police statement on Twitter.

“Officers will be present throughout the night.”

Extinction Rebellion, which has received celebrity support from comedian and author Stephen Fry and actor Jerome Flynn, stated in a statement released before of the rallies that they would “attack the core cause of the climatic and ecological crisis – the political economy.”