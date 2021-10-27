At Everton, Richarlison might not be able to keep his commitment to Salomon Rondon.

Richarlison has confidently stated that he will score more goals now that he is fit and able to assist his fellow South American at Everton – but should he be taking Salomon Rondon’s place?

After re-entering the action as a second half substitute on Saturday, the Olympic gold medalist required just 170 seconds to score against his former side Watford after missing the Blues’ previous five matches due to a knee injury.

Compare that to Rondon’s 505 minutes in an Everton shirt so far, and he doesn’t appear to be close to breaking his duck.

Despite leading the line from start to finish for the last four matches, Rondon is only joint seventh in Rafa Benitez’s squad for shots so far this season (eight) – tied with centre-back Michael Keane – and behind Demarai Gray, Andros Townsend, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Alex Iwobi and Richarlison himself.

Rondon is ranked 13th among Everton players in terms of touches.

Simply put, his impact has been negligible thus far.

Of course, there were extenuating circumstances.

Rondon joined the club on transfer deadline day, and both he and his manager likely expected him to ease back into the Premier League with a few cameo appearances off the bench as Calvert-understudy Lewin’s in the first few weeks.

However, the Blues number nine’s quadriceps injury has put an end to that, and the 32-year-old has been thrown in at the deep end instead.

While it would be incorrect to suggest Rondon has sunk to the bottom so soon, he has been at best treading water.

The most troubling aspect of this is that here is a player who is well-versed in both on and off the pitch aspects of the English game.

During his initial spell in England, Rondon made over 150 games for West Bromwich Albion and Newcastle United, but his struggle to establish himself has borne a remarkable resemblance to that of a rookie.

When the striker joined Everton, Florit, a Venezuelan-based football journalist, told The Washington Newsday that at a reasonably advanced stage of his playing career – both with club and nation – Rondon found himself at a crossroads. “The summary has come to an end.”